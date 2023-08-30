Due to the possible risk of localized flooding and gusty winds as a result of Hurricane Idalia, and out of an abundance of caution, Lee County Schools will transition to an asynchronous remote learning day for Thursday, August 31. Teachers will provide assignments for students to complete from home. In the event any family experiences a power outage, students will have five instructional days to submit their assignment(s) to avoid an absence for Thursday, August 31 .
In addition, all after-school activities for Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 are canceled. At this time, we plan to operate on a normal schedule on Friday, September 1.
