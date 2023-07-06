RALEIGH — There is no better feeling than being awarded a blue ribbon of your own.
The 2023 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open, so make sure to check out this year’s deadlines for your opportunity to win. Whether your skills fall in the culinary arts, handicrafts and hobbies, livestock exhibitions, horticulture or something else, there is a competition for you.
“We have a lot of classic categories and even a few new categories for competitions, and only a few require an entry fee” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits coordinator. “Start thinking about what you want to enter and make sure to read the competition rules and follow deadlines.”
“With 4,027 classes of competitions available for entry, there is truly something for everyone. We love to see all of the talent in our state, so don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of one of North Carolina’s most cherished traditions,” he added.
To enter a competition go to ncstatefair.org and click on competitions. The website offers a guide to all competitions, events and attractions visitors can expect during this year’s fair. Entrants can start registering online now. The deadline for submitting entries is Sept. 15, but don’t hesitate to enter in your preffered competitions early.
Please note that all contest entrants are required to submit W-9 forms along with their entry submissions. This ensures that necessary tax-related information is collected from participants. Guides and sample forms can be found on the Fair’s official website, www.ncstatefair.org.
The N.C. State Fair works with ShoWorks, a data management software, to compile entries. Entry forms can be mailed in or entered using the ShoWorks website or app.
“We are always excited to see what competitors bring each year,” Buetnner said. ”Whether it’s your first time entering or you’re a seasoned pro, its a great idea to get started early on your entries.”
The 2023 N.C. State Fair is slated for Oct. 12-22 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights.
For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ncstatefair.org.
