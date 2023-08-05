A $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help the Salvation Army of Lee County with its mission of serving the community.

In an announcement earlier this week, the local Salvation Army was one of 39 non-profits across the state to receive one of the grants. The Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1 million to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are on the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.