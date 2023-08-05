A $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help the Salvation Army of Lee County with its mission of serving the community.
In an announcement earlier this week, the local Salvation Army was one of 39 non-profits across the state to receive one of the grants. The Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1 million to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are on the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.
“Duke Energy’s long-term success is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of the communities we serve,” said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. “Many nonprofits have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years. These grants focus on building nonprofits’ capacities so they can meet the increased need.”
“The Salvation Army of Lee County is thrilled to receive support from Duke Energy for our Navigation Center.,” Service Center Director Meg Moss said. “The Navigation Center is the only Day Center in Lee County that serves individuals experiencing homelessness or are living in poverty. Salvation Army team members and volunteers assist center guests with accessing essential resources such as a hot breakfast, hygiene supplies, laundry, and showers. Additionally, at the Navigation Center, community partners can provide additional services and support for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty. Currently, partner agencies include free medical services, spiritual support, and emergency housing referrals. With the support of organizations like Duke Energy, we are able to both continue and expand our capacity to serve clients at the Navigation Center.”
In Raleigh, Oak City Cares has seen a rapid increase in demand from Wake County and the capital region. They are now serving 97% more individuals and families than last year.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation,” Kathy Johnson, executive director of Oak City Cares, said. “We have seen a 97% increase in guests seeking services at our center and Duke Energy Foundation’s investment will help Oak City Cares expand our capacity to serve of our guests in meeting their basic needs and achieving stable housing. Not only are they providing this financial investment, but they are true partners on-the-ground in our work, providing both volunteers and in-kind resources to support our work.”
In Winston-Salem, Crisis Control Ministry has seen a significant rise in requests for assistance, with volunteers interviewing over 200 potential clients weekly. In their 50-year history, the organization has helped more than 100,000 residents in Stokes and Forsyth County meet basic needs and they expect the need for assistance with rent, food and prescriptions to continue to rise.
“Over the years, Duke Energy has been a wonderful partner to Crisis Control Ministry in our mission to support our neighbors in times of crisis,” Margaret Elliott, executive director of Crisis Control Ministry. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our community, and the recent grant awarded by Duke Energy will make it easier and more convenient for our neighbors to access our services.”
