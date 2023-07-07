Lee County 4-H recently announced that one of its long-time members, Ashley Ragland, has graduated from High School and plans to attend Campbell University.
At the beginning of this year, Ashley applied for one of the many 4-H scholarships available to active 4-H’ers and was awarded $1,000 towards her college tuition. 4-H scholarships are competitive, and Lee County celebrates this accomplishment with Ashley and her family.
Ashley, or Nikki as they call her, has been in 4-H for 10 years, beginning as a Crazy Quilter 4-H Club Member. She joined the 2022 cadet class of the Young Commissioners’ 4-H club and has been a valuable member.
Nikki has attended NC 4-H Congress, participated in and won many art and photo contests, volunteered, and been a valuable and active member of the county 4-H Program.
For information about how to become eligible for a scholarship like Nikki’s, please contact Pam Kerley at 919-775-5624.
