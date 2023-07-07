SANNWS-07-07-23 4-H SCHOLAR 1

Ashley Ragland, a longtime 4-H member in Lee County has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

 Submitted photo

Lee County 4-H recently announced that one of its long-time members, Ashley Ragland, has graduated from High School and plans to attend Campbell University.

At the beginning of this year, Ashley applied for one of the many 4-H scholarships available to active 4-H’ers and was awarded $1,000 towards her college tuition. 4-H scholarships are competitive, and Lee County celebrates this accomplishment with Ashley and her family.