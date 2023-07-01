Five young ladies were honored June 3 at the 60th Annual Presentation Ball sponsored by the Sanford Cotillion Club.
Mrs. James Conrad Kelly, Jr and Mrs. Jeremey Charlton Whitaker were the ball co-chairpersons.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 1:30 pm
Guests were greeted by the club’s president Mr. Charles Murphy Paderick and Mrs. Charles Murphy Paderick and vice president Mr. William Manon Harris and Mrs. William Manon Harris.
The Sanford Elks Club was transformed into a traditional southern garden setting with white columns, benches and lattice, heavy greenery, red and white geraniums, caladiums, and magnolias.
As each debutante stepped through the white columns intertwined with greenery and came down the red-carpeted steps, she was introduced by Mr. Gibbs Buckner Harris, master of ceremonies. Each debutante wore a traditional long white gown and evening gloves and carried a bouquet of long-stemmed American Beauty roses. Once she was announced, each debutante circled the ballroom on the arm of her father who accompanied her to the center of the ballroom where her marshals for the grand march joined her.
Leader of the ball, Miss Sarah Rhys Keller, daughter of Cotillion club members Mr. and Mrs. William Carter Keller and granddaughter of Cotillion Club members Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Keller, III was at the center of the cartwheel dance figure formed by fellow debutantes. Her Chief Marshal is William Carter Keller, Junior and her Assistant marshal is Elliot Knight Mann. As they surrounded her, each held an extended red streamer. After forming the traditional Debutante figure and dancing with their marshals, the debutantes and the guests danced away the evening to the sounds of the Headliners.
Refreshments were served throughout the evening from a table covered with a Princess Anne style Battenburg lace tablecloth. Beautiful candelabras holding white tapers were used along with red roses, Queen Anne’s Lace, and greenery to decorate the table.
In addition to Miss Perkins, other honored debutantes and their parents were:
Miss Macy Elizabeth Faulk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Alton Faulk. Her Chief Marshal was Cole Harrison Faulk and her Assistant Marshal was Aaron Gray Faulk.
Miss Ainsley Elizabeth Kimble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Douglas Kimble. Her Chief Marshal was Jacob Ryan Kimble and her Assistant Marshal was Cody James Lowe.
Miss Jamie Ellen Lloyd, daughter of Cotillion Club Members Mr. and Mrs. Glenn David Lloyd, Junior. Her Chief Marshal was Glenn David Lloyd, III and her Assistant Marshal was Benjamin Reese Cather.
Miss Madison Haley Moretz, daughter of Mr. and Dr. Michael Harvey Moretz. Her chief Marshall was Landry Parrish McRae and her Assistant Marshall was Trey Matthew Underwood.
The 60th Presentation Ball is the end of the 2022 Debutante season.
— Submitted
