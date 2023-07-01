SANNWS-B-07-01-23 DEBUTANTES 1

Five young ladies were presented at the 60th Presentation Ball.

 Submitted photo

Five young ladies were honored June 3 at the 60th Annual Presentation Ball sponsored by the Sanford Cotillion Club.

Mrs. James Conrad Kelly, Jr and Mrs. Jeremey Charlton Whitaker were the ball co-chairpersons.

— Submitted