Monday brought the first day of official practice for most high school football players, but at Lee Christian School, it was a history-making day.
The Falcons held the first football practice in school history at 6 p.m., as the school will field a football team for the first time in the 29-year history of the school. LCS began working on launching the program a year ago, and the Falcons held workouts throughout the summer in anticipation of becoming “official” this week.
LCS has an eight-game schedule in place and will play its first-ever football game on Aug. 18 at home against Hobgood Charter. The Falcons will play 8-man football for at least a few years before moving to 11-man. The game play is very similar to traditional football, with two less linemen and one fewer back or receiver on offense, and typically one fewer lineman, linebacker and defensive back on that side of the ball. More than a thousand schools across the nation play this style of football.
The Falcons will hit the field for the first time as a team on Friday, Aug. 11, when Father Capodanno visits for a scrimmage at 7 p.m. The team will also play actual games against each other here on Aug. 25 and in Vass on Oct. 6.
Sam Spencer, who was an assistant at Southern Lee last year, will be the first head coach in the history of LCS Falcon football.
Spencer isn’t the only 2022 Southern Lee assistant directing a local team this season and Lee Christian is not the only local school beginning a new era. At Southern, Mike McClure stepped down following the 2022 campaign and the Cavaliers had to find a new head coach. Fred Blanks, who was an assistant to McClure the past two seasons, was tabbed as the new leader and also held his first official practice Monday evening.
The Cavaliers also had regular workouts throughout the summer and had a healthy turnout for the first day of practice. Southern went through conditioning drills at the start of the evening. The Cavaliers have had a problem with fading late in games for the past few years and need to improve this in order to get back on the winning track.
Southern is opening the 2023 season on the road but won’t be far from home, visiting Western Harnett on Aug. 18.
