Monday brought the first day of official practice for most high school football players, but at Lee Christian School, it was a history-making day.

The Falcons held the first football practice in school history at 6 p.m., as the school will field a football team for the first time in the 29-year history of the school. LCS began working on launching the program a year ago, and the Falcons held workouts throughout the summer in anticipation of becoming “official” this week.