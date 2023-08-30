The Sanford Lions Club recently announced that Abby Faulk will be assuming the role of the Lee Regional Fair Pageant coordinator.
Abby has a rich history of competing in pageants and was crowned the 2017 Miss Lee Regional Fair.
“The Fair’s pageants have been a part of my family for years. It all started with my mom being crowned Queen in 1991” Abby said.
At that time, Shelly Smith was a senior at Lee Senior and graduated in 1992.
“My sister, Macy, was then crowned the 2021 Miss Lee Regional Fair,” Abby continued. “I am excited to be involved as pageant coordinator for the Fair and look forward to working with the contestants.”
The Fair Pageants are a highly anticipated event held at the Lee Regional Fair each year. Abby and her team will plan and implement five separate pageants during fair week. Following the Fair, her team will work with the queens as they attend community events and complete volunteer hours as Ambassadors of the Sanford Lions Club.
Assisting Abby will be Lions club members Kym Weathers and Crystal Stubits.
“We look forward to Abby and her committee’s successes,” Bob Nelson, fair manager, said.
The Lee Regional Fair will be held Sept. 13-17. This year’s theme is LOVE THIS FAIR!
