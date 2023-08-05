As the new school year draws closer, beginning teachers in Lee County School System are getting the support they need to be successful in the classroom.
About 45 beginning teachers have been meeting over the past week to participate in the school district’s New Teacher Academy. The aim of the academy is to make sure new teachers are prepared as much as possible for the first day of school and beyond.
Patricia Coldren, director of Recruitment Retention and Professional Development for the school district said the academy is an annual event.
“We’re giving beginning teachers a jumpstart to the (school) year,” she said.”We want to make sure they are confident when they come into the classroom.”
She said during the week-long academy they make sure the new teachers are familiar with the school district’s standards, curriculum and other school district requirements. She said they also bring in veteran teachers to share experiences with the new teachers.
“We want them (new teachers) to feel empowered and be a leader in the classroom,” she said.
One way they do this is by bringing in veteran teachers, especially those with one or two years of experience, to share their experiences with new teachers and take questions from them.
On Thursday they did just that and more
Cathy Oldham, a retired teacher and beginning teacher coach, led a makeshift baseball game involving questions dealing with what they’ve learned so far to score points.
“They are ready and have some new and innovative ideas,” she said.
Michelle Kelly, 52, said becoming a teacher is a career change for her, but she is looking forward to the challenge. She said the academy has been very helpful.
“They cover everything you can possibly imagine,” she said
William Rhodes, 73, has been teaching for 45 years, a portion of that took place overseas in China. Now he and his family have returned to the states and have decided to settle in Lee County. He will be teaching at West Lee Middle School when the school year begins.
Angel Tyler, 38, will get her start at teaching science at West Lee Middle School and wants to be a good example for her students.
“I want to help children who have grown up without good role models,” she said. “I want to help break that and I believe the only way to do that is through teaching.”
Lenisha Webb, 28, is one of 17 teachers from Jamaica coming to teach in the school district. She will be teaching fifth grade students at W.B Wicker Elementary School.
“So far it has been amazing,” she said of the academy and her experience stateside. “The curriculum is different from what I used to. They (students) don’t wear uniforms, but we do have a support system that gives me what I need to succeed.”
Cauldron said the main role of the academy is to build up the new teachers and make sure they don’t feel alone.
“The district offers a high level of support to our new teachers,” she said.
