ROUNDUP 1

Southern Lee defenders Justin Cleary (15) and Mike Blanks (3) team up to make a stop on a Seaforth ball-carrier last Friday night. The Cavalier defense has been very strong in the first two games of the season, not allowing any points to either Western Harnett or Seaforth until the game was a blowout and reserves were starting to check in.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The start of the 2023 high school football season has brought a number of “first time in a long time” milestones for Southern Lee.

The Cavaliers’ 55-7 rout of Seaforth last Friday night, along with the outcomes of the other games around the area, gave them another one. After two games, a table of Sandhills Athletic Conference teams arranged by point differential as a tiebreaker puts Southern Lee in first place. After two games, the Cavaliers have a +73 differential, one point better than Pinecrest at +72.