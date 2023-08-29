The start of the 2023 high school football season has brought a number of “first time in a long time” milestones for Southern Lee.
The Cavaliers’ 55-7 rout of Seaforth last Friday night, along with the outcomes of the other games around the area, gave them another one. After two games, a table of Sandhills Athletic Conference teams arranged by point differential as a tiebreaker puts Southern Lee in first place. After two games, the Cavaliers have a +73 differential, one point better than Pinecrest at +72.
This doesn’t mean Southern is now suddenly the favorite in the league, but it does mean the Cavaliers have made major strides toward getting their program back on track. Southern football was severely damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, which even disrupted the following 2021 fall season. The Cavaliers have often been competitive in league games the past two seasons, only to fade late. Southern is clearly an improved team now. The competition hasn’t been strong, but the Cavaliers did what a team should do to weaker foes, and blew them out.
Southern is one of four Sandhills Athletic Conference teams that has not tasted defeat after two weeks. Another is Lee County, which came on strong in the second half and defeated St. Pauls handily, 42-14. The Yellow Jackets showed a major improvement from week one to week two, which is important because their schedule is also about to get much tougher. Pinecrest improved to 2-0 with a game very similar to Lee’s. Ahead 16-14 at halftime at Overhills, the Patriots came out strong in the second half and dominated, winning 44-20.
And then there is Scotland. The Fighting Scots have the worst point differential of the SAC’s four 2-0 teams, at plus-8 (66-58). Of course, they have also been the most impressive. Scotland followed up a 32-29 road win at Southern Durham with a 34-29 road win at Terry Sanford last Friday night. Terry Sanford reached the 3A state semifinals a year ago, and Southern Durham had been a state quarterfinalist. Both teams are expected to be just as good this season.
The Scots gashed Terry Sanford for 301 rushing yards. Zay Jones ran for 213 and Corheim Hasty for an even 100, and they received an efficient passing effort from Ji’san McPhatter, who completed seven of 12 passes for 99 yards and no interceptions.
Scotland crosses the border this Friday night to take on South Carolina powerhouse Marlboro County.
The other three team in the SAC lost Friday night, and two of the three, Richmond and Union Pines, are still looking for a win. The young Raiders unsurprisingly took it on the chin again with a 50-13 loss to Butler, and will be an underdog again this week, when they host Cardinal Gibbons. Richmond puts together a powerhouse non-conference schedule every year, but hasn’t had the depth or experience to navigate it in 2022 or 2023.
Union Pines almost broke into the win column. The Vikings gave up a fourth-quarter touchdown and came up a point short in a 20-19 loss to Northwood. The Chargers scored in the opening minute of the final period to retake the lead and drove into the red zone on the next series, where the Vikings forced a turnover with six minutes remaining. However, Union Pines turned it over again and the Chargers ran out the clock.
The Vikings took a 7-6 lead with four minutes left in the first half when Anthony Goswick threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Milton, but Northwood scored before halftime to lead 12-7. In the third quarter, Union Pines scored twice, cutting the lead to 14-13 on a 36-yard touchdown run by Austin Mooring and then going on top 19-14 with a six-yard run by Ethan Biggs on the next possession.
The Vikings will try to get their first win at Western Harnett this week.
Hoke, which opened the season with a 7-0 win over Jack Britt, played another Cumberland County team on Friday and got shut out itself, falling 32-0 at home to South View. The Bucks had all sorts of trouble defending the pass, as the Tigers connected on 12 of 19 attempts for a whopping 289 yards. South View scored twice in the first quarter, led 20-0 at the half, and blew it open with two fourth-quarter scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.