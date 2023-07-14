SANFORD — Alex “Buddy” Webster Knight, 70, of Sanford, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Buddy was born in Lee County, a son of Johnnie Barrett Knight and Violet Jeanette “Polly” Holder Sharpe. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Knight.
Mr. Knight is survived by his sisters, Linda Funderburke and Ondrea Goins, both of Sanford and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was Tuesday at Pineywood Baptist Church cemetery officiated by Pastor Tom Lutz. Soloist was Wendy Smith.
Pallbearers were John Smith, David Smith, Chad Godfrey, Chris Smith, Dawson Knight and Darryl Smith.
Memorial donations can be made to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 4086, Sanford, NC 27331.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
