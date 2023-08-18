WINDSOR, Conn. — Alfred Leroy Covington, 79, of Windsor, Connecticut, formerly of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Central Carolina Hospital.
Mr. Covington was born in Lee County on June 8, 1944, to Charles Albert Covington and Nannie Ellerby Covington.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories two children, Jeff Covington, Sr. (Teresa) of Sanford and Tahaira Nicolas (Jean-Claude) of Windsor, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Raquel Swann (Brian, Sr.) of New Hill, Jeffrey Covington, Jr. of Sanford and Cory Cicero and Zoe Nicolas, both of Windsor, Connecticut; one great-grandchild, Brian Swann, Jr. “BJ” of New Hill; four siblings, Pastor Annie Glover (Melvin) of Siler City, Irene Caldwell (Coley) of Sanford, Shirlene Thomas of New Hill and Nannie Taylor (Harold) of Moncure; mother-in-law, Cynthia Ross of Tuskegee, Alabama; three sister-in-laws, Gladys Simms of Hartford, Connecticut; Cynthia Forbes (Darryl) of Charlotte and Veronica Baker of Tuskegee, Alabama; four brother-in-laws, Derrick Harris and Willie Woods, Jr. (Shanda), both of Greensboro, Douglas Woods, Sr. (Monique) of Windsor, Connecticut and Hyzell Collins (Cindy) of Manchester, Connecticut; one aunt, Mary Frances Quick (James) of Glenarden, Maryland; two uncles, Herbert Covington (Beulah) and Hubert Covington, both of Hartford, Connecticut and a host of loving nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Ward Memorial Church, 386 E. Forest Oaks Dr., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
