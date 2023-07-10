SANFORD — Alice Elsie McDuffie, 78, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Central Carolina Hospital.
Alice was born in Sanford where she graduated from W.B. Wicker School and received her Nursing Degree from CCCC School of Nursing. She also attended Sandhills Community College. After receiving her LPN Degree, she traveled to various states working in hospitals and nursing homes for many years before returning to Sanford to care for her late mother.
She was a faithful member of St. Mark United Church of God for more than 45 years where she served as the president of the Missionary Board, head of the Pastor’s Aide Committee and also drove the church van every Sunday morning picking up children in the community to attend Sunday school and morning service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adville McDuffie; mother, Alice Newby McDuffie; sisters, Eva McDuffie Williams and Geneva McDuffie Hicks; brother, Robert McDuffie and niece, Michelle McDuffie Reed.
She leaves behind her daughters, Carla Campbell Moore and Stephanie Campbell; grandchildren, Markia Williams, Malia Williams, Britney Moore and Carson Moore; one great-grandchild, Braylin Williams; one brother, Wayne McDuffie and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at St. Mark United Church of God, 511 Church St., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
