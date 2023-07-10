SANFORD — Alice Elsie McDuffie, 78, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Central Carolina Hospital.

Alice was born in Sanford where she graduated from W.B. Wicker School and received her Nursing Degree from CCCC School of Nursing. She also attended Sandhills Community College. After receiving her LPN Degree, she traveled to various states working in hospitals and nursing homes for many years before returning to Sanford to care for her late mother.