SANFORD — Alice Elsie McDuffie, 78, of Sanford, died Wednesday (07/05/23) at Central Carolina Hospital.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 11:57 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.