Raise your paw if you like cats.
If you’re like me, my wife, and even my son, you might have a few of those furry felines around your home. For the record,we have six at our house. I haven’t always loved cats, but now I love the company they provide. That’s why I was excited to find out that North Carolina is home to an entire museum dedicated to cats.
The American Museum of the House Cat is nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Sylva. On a recent weekend, we made the trip and met up with my son, who himself has one cat. The museum is a place you can check out Dr. Harold Sims’ more than 30 year collection of all things relating to house cats. When you walk into the museum, it’s almost overwhelming to see the variety of things. There art artworks, sculptures, minutes, cat posters, art glass cats, vintage and toy cats and more.
We wandered the corridors of the building checking out everything from vintage pinball machines to advertising posts and clocks. There are even some old tins that cat food came in. The things that caught our eyes included cats from merry- go-rounds and even a German beer stein collection featuring cats.
One of the coolest things about the museum is that your admission fee goes to help the Catman2 no-kill cat shelter. The museum helps the shelter provide discounted spay/neuter services to the local community.
The museum itself is self-guided, so you can spend time looking at each item. It’s operated by volunteers.
The American Museum of the House Cat is located at the gateway to the Smoky Mountain National Park on U.S. 441. It’s an hour from Asheville and quite close to Cherokee, Maggie Valley and much more.
If you make the trip, adult admission is $10, children 5-12 are $5 and those under five get in free. It’s a great way to spend some time on a rainy day in the mountains, or any other time, for that matter.
If you’re lucky, you might get a chance to meet the founder. When we were there, Dr. Sims was signing books for visitors. You’ll learn from him that the museum is one of only two cat museums in the United States.
Oh, and there’s lots of great food and gorgeous scenery in the area. After the museum we ventured into Sylva and Dillsboro before making our way up the Blue Ridge Parkway into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We saw more elk than we’ve ever seen on the trip, identified a few species of birds that we had never seen or photographed, and even saw a mama bear and her cubs in a tree along the parkway — but those are stories for another time.
As a relative newcomer to North Carolina, I’m finding there is so much to see across the state. The trip to Sylva and the American Museum of the House Cat was just one of many unique experiences.
