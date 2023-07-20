KNOXVILLE, TN — Andrew Francis Seilus of Knoxville, Tennessee, died Monday (06/26/23).
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Home, 201 1st St. in Broadway on Aug. 26. A celebration of his life will be held in New Jersey later this year.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com.
