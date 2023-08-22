SANFORD — Angel Mario Morales Ruiz, 45, of Sanford, died Friday (08/18/23).
A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
