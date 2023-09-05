SANFORD — Ann Marie Lydiksen Staninas, 81, of Sanford, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Staninas was born in Westchester County, New York, a daughter of Hans Peter Lydiksen and Frances Brumback Lydiksen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Staninas, her daughter, Wanda Giannetti and her brother, Peter Lydiksen. Ann volunteered at several places including The Breadbasket and with Common Thread and attended St Luke United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Staninas is survived by her son, Anthony J. Staninas of Sanford; five grandchildren, Frankie, Christal, Ashley, Alexandria and Nicole, and her special cousin, Betty Treadwell (Bud).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
