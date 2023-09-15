GOLDSTON — Anna Jane McCoy Heaton, 85, of Goldston, died Wednesday (09/13/23) at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
