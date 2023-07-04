SANFORD — Anna Ozell McNeill Sharp, 83, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.
SANFORD — Anna Ozell McNeill Sharp, 83, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1939 to Johnny and Rosie McNeill.
Ozell met her husband, Joe Sharp, at the Washington Bible College. They married and went on to have a life rich with adventures and memories as missionaries in British Columbia, Canada.
She is remembered and loved for her lifetime of service as a missionary, teacher, caregiver and social worker.
Anna is survived by her children, Debbie Blake-Knox, Diane Mackay, Daniel Sharp and Donna Gillum; brother, Melvin McNeill and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her four brothers, Alan, Thomas, Eugene and Grayson, as well as her husband, Joseph Sharp.
A memorial for both Ozell and Joe will be held at Sanford Community Church, 5700 Peach Orchard Rd., on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.
Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
