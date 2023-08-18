SANFORD — Annie Elizabeth Johnson Fallin, 85, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home.
Annie was born on July 15, 1938, in Wake County to Richard and Gertrude Johnson. She was one of many children.
Annie married Willie Lee Fallin on July 16, 1955. The two were lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with two children, Sissy and Atlas.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Willie, daughter, Elizabeth and son, Atlas.
She is survived by two grandsons, Allen Kinney (Renee) and Philip Kinney (Cassie); six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her grandson’s home, 1171 Claude White Road, Sanford, 27332.
A visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests everyone to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, August 20, at the First Baptist Church, 824 Claude White Road, Sanford. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
