The Lee County Libraries and Lee County Government are excited to announce the annual LCL POP!-con will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Main Library located at 107 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.

The Viking Experience will be new to the event this year, and back by very popular demand are the Knightly Order of the Fiat Lux, Sword Circle, Thunder & Spice, Raven Forge Games, Claws Rescue, LBL Gaming, and The Piñata Lady Bouncy House. Several new and repeat vendors, artists, crafters, and authors, along with five food vendors, will also be onsite. And let’s not forget the annual Cosplay Costume Contest that is open to all ages.