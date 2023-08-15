The Lee County Libraries and Lee County Government are excited to announce the annual LCL POP!-con will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Main Library located at 107 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
The Viking Experience will be new to the event this year, and back by very popular demand are the Knightly Order of the Fiat Lux, Sword Circle, Thunder & Spice, Raven Forge Games, Claws Rescue, LBL Gaming, and The Piñata Lady Bouncy House. Several new and repeat vendors, artists, crafters, and authors, along with five food vendors, will also be onsite. And let’s not forget the annual Cosplay Costume Contest that is open to all ages.
Admission to the event is free and the event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The public library provides the perfect environment for visitors to engage, explore, and connect with a variety of artists, creators, designers, and entertainers in one place,” Director of Library Services Beth List said. “We want to inspire current and future artists by showcasing people who have pursued their interests and love what they do.” List further commented that “whether creating a new hobby, connecting with a current interest, or discovering a fun local event, the LCL POP!-con truly has something for everyone!”
The LCL POP!-con was made possible by the support of Lee County Government, the Friends of the Lee County Libraries and from a generous sponsorship from the Sanford Tourism Development Authority (Visit Sanford).
“The Sanford Tourism Development Authority (Visit Sanford) promotes, solicits, and encourages tourism in the City of Sanford and Lee County, including partnering to provide signature events,” TDA Executive Director Wendy Bryan said. “POP!-con has grown to a regional event over the past three years, and the TDA is excited to see its continued success.”
