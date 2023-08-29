CAMERON — Antonio Zotero Gomez, 47, of Cameron, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at his residence.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
El señor Antonio Zotero Gómez, 47 años, de Cameron, entró en el descanso eterno el sabado 26 de agosto de 2023 en su residencia.
Servicios profesionales confiados a Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
