SANNWS-08-12-23 AP STUDENTS 1

Eight Lee County Schools students were honored as Advanced Placement Scholars at the Lee County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

Lee County Schools was honored to recognize eight students from the district as Advanced Placement Scholars, as recognized by the College Board. Five students from Lee County High School and three students from Southern Lee High School were presented with their awards at the Lee County Board of Education’s regular August meeting.

Southern Lee’s Kambell Beasley received a special honor, the AP Scholar with Distinction, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.