Lee County Schools was honored to recognize eight students from the district as Advanced Placement Scholars, as recognized by the College Board. Five students from Lee County High School and three students from Southern Lee High School were presented with their awards at the Lee County Board of Education’s regular August meeting.
Southern Lee’s Kambell Beasley received a special honor, the AP Scholar with Distinction, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Two other students, Caroline Cummings from Southern Lee and Silvia Gama Rios from Lee County, were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor. This designation highlights students who receive an average score of 3.25 or higher on all AP Exams taken, with scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
The remaining five students were awarded the AP Scholar distinction, which is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher out of 5 on three or more AP Exams. This honor was bestowed upon Southern Lee’s Logan Finney and four students from Lee County, Gillian Garrison, Ryan Gregory, Leah Page, and Nya South.
