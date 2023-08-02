The Sanford Brush and Palette Club on Tuesday announced the dates for ARTSTOBER2023, a celebration of three exciting family-friendly visual arts events in Sanford during October.
ARTSTOBER2023 is an opportunity for Sanford and Lee County to showcase the talented visual artists of our region in three family-friendly shows. Starting with the Student Art Show, October 5-7, we will feature work by Lee County juniors and seniors in a judged art competition. The 58th Annual Art Show follows from October 14-21, and celebrates the diverse artwork of SBPC Member Artists in the annual event our entire community looks forward to. The final exhibition will be the Bowl and Vessel Show, October 25-29, featuring pottery and sculpture in the form of bowls and vessels, and is open to all NC artists.
