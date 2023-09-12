NEW HILL — A funeral service for Atlas Timothy Parker, 69, of New Hill, who died on Sept. 6, was Saturday at New Elam Christian Church with The Rev. Ed Earp officiating. Burial followed in the New Elam Christian Church cemetery. During the service Marcie Lorbacher was the musician and the congregation sang.
Pallbearers were Stevie Cox, Andy Pugh, Nikky Starr, Matthew Pearce, Ed Strickland and Juan Reyes. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Parker, Brandon Sears, George Womble, Skip Woody and Lebert Holder.
