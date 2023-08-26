Business enthusiasts gather monthly to attend AM Buzz, a Sanford Area Growth Alliance (SAGA) meeting that is held at a different Chamber member’s location.
On Aug. 17, the breakfast was hosted by the Sanford Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) at Hawkins House at 112 Hawkins Avenue in downtown Sanford.
As president of the hosting organization, Vernadette Williams welcomed everyone and talked about the Sanford BPW’s theme for the year, “Let’s Grow Together.”
Williams introduced several officers: Cheryl Littleton, vice president of programing; Maxine Burgess, secretary; Kelly Klug, treasurer; and Kathy Simmers, an at-large board member.
Attendees included other members of the Sanford BPW: Susan Gomez, executive director of the Sanford Area Chamber of Commerce; AlexSandra Lett, Meg Moss, and Wilmarie Boisvert.
Officers Sharon Dickens, vice president of membership, and Kristy Estok, an at-large board member, were unable to attend.
Klug coordinated some networking activities so attendees could get to know each other better.
The Sanford BPW provided all the food, drinks and door prizes.
Williams invited everyone to attend the Sanford BPW’s Annual Open House event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hawkins House.
She said BPW’s mission is to foster growth for local women.
Founded in 1945, the Sanford Business and Professional Women’s Club is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-sectarian, self-governing and member-supported organization, according to Williams. Members include small business owners, teachers, non-profit advocates, career women, community leaders, retirees, consultants, mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives.
Williams said, “The goal of the kick-off meeting is to educate people in the community of the advantages in joining an organization that fosters personal and professional growth and provides career advancement.”
For several years Sanford BPW offered a Women’s Exchange conference featuring top rated speakers and presenters, however the event was curtailed due to Covid restrictions. The conference will resume next year. Stay tuned for details later.
AlexSandra Lett is the author of seven books, “Timeless People Making a Difference”; “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store”; “Timeless Moons, Seasons of the Fields and Matters of the Heart”; “Timeless Recipes and Remedies, Country Cooking, Customs, and Cures”; “Coming Home to my Country Heart, Timeless Reflections about Work, Family, Health, and Spirit”; “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life”; and “Natural Living, From Stress to Rest.” AlexSandra can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.
