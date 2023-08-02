An author is coming to downtown Sanford to present her literary works showing her rise out of a life of pain and suffering to one of redemption and purpose.
For about a year Kyna Bryn, 45, who lived in Ohio has spent the majority of her time on the road traveling across the country promoting two books that tell her life’s story so far. She will be in Sanford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Family Grounds Coffee Company, 133 Wicker St., promoting her two books “Broken Not Shattered “and “Healed Not Broken.”
Both books are an autobiography of her life so far. The first book “Broken Not Shattered” talks about her life prior to coming to a crossroads and changing her life around.
“It is a reflection of my life,” she said. “I’ve been through a lot of things. It’s a book about overcoming and not being a victim and being victorious.”
Her book talks about her leaving home at age 14, dealing with alcoholism along with the trauma of being molested and raped.
“I’ve been through it,” she said.”It’s very raw and real in this book, digging into wounds that I had not dealt with and pulling out the roots.”
Bryn said she wrote the book as a way of highlighting what she has been able to go through and describes the process of writing each chapter as chains of the past falling off of her.
She said the first book describes her past and goes into how she was able to overcome it.
“I sought the lord and seeing my purpose he met me in my mess in absolute love and I was completely set free,” she said.
That was in 2018 and she never looked back.
“I surrendered my life to Christ and was set free from my life long addictions.”
So in her second book, “Healed Not Broken” she talks about her life from that point on and to encourage others that negatives in life can be overcome.
“I’m not trying to get people to trust in Jesus but I am convinced,” she said. “He does take the ashes and turns them into beauty. The mistakes we go through in life don’t define us.”
So, through her books she has been trying to spread that message throughout the county. She says she has been called God to do this and left a lot of her possessions behind to get on the road to promote her books.
“It’s been supernatural,” she said of her journey. “God’s the only way this is happening. It’s very humbling. We’re going state to state. If it wasn’t happening I probably wouldn’t believe it.”
She believes her books are about empowering people.
“They just come in and I’ll sign it,” she said. “You can come in and talk or if they need prayer we’ll give it.”
