An author is coming to downtown Sanford to present her literary works showing her rise out of a life of pain and suffering to one of redemption and purpose.

For about a year Kyna Bryn, 45, who lived in Ohio has spent the majority of her time on the road traveling across the country promoting two books that tell her life’s story so far. She will be in Sanford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Family Grounds Coffee Company, 133 Wicker St., promoting her two books “Broken Not Shattered “and “Healed Not Broken.”