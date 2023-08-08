JORDAN LAKE — In a collaborative effort with multiple agencies, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the body of a drowning victim on Sunday, August 6. The incident occurred at Jordan Lake, where the victim, identified as Donald Semler, 73, of San Antonio, Texas, was boating and swimming.
Semler was swimming in the lake near his boat, in the vicinity of Poe’s Ridge Boat Ramp, on Sunday afternoon. Members of his party lost sight of him during the outing. Semler, who was in the area visiting family in Holly Springs, was located after a search effort in the area where he went missing.
