CARTHAGE — Barbara Lynn White, 64, of Carthage, died Thursday (08/10/23) at FirstHealth Hospice House, with her family by her side.
A private memorial service to honor Barbara’s life will be arranged at a later date.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 9:46 pm
Online condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
