BROADWAY — Barbara Thomas Norris, 82, of Broadway, passed away on Wednesday (09/13/23) at her home.

She was born in Harnett County, daughter of Lewis Tillman Thomas and Stella O’Quinn Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie B. Norris, son, Bennie Leroy Norris, brother, Tillman Thomas and sister, Faye Stewart. Barbara was a member of Cool Springs United Methodist Church and retired from Moen after many years of service. She enjoyed cooking for her family and shared her talent with many in the community. She also enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and crafting.