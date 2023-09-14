BROADWAY — Barbara Thomas Norris, 82, of Broadway, passed away on Wednesday (09/13/23) at her home.
She was born in Harnett County, daughter of Lewis Tillman Thomas and Stella O’Quinn Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie B. Norris, son, Bennie Leroy Norris, brother, Tillman Thomas and sister, Faye Stewart. Barbara was a member of Cool Springs United Methodist Church and retired from Moen after many years of service. She enjoyed cooking for her family and shared her talent with many in the community. She also enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and crafting.
Surviving are her sons, Jessie Brian Norris and Terry Lewis Norris, both of Sanford; a sister, Glenda Black (Charles) of Mamers; brothers, Troy Thomas of Broadway and Johnnie Thomas (Vivian) of Hickory; grandchildren, Tyler B. Norris, Kerry Lewis Norris and Megan Alyse Norris (Tommy) and great-grandchild, Harper Adjei.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Cool Springs United Methodist Church with The Rev. Garland Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.