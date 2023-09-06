LILLINGTON — Harnett County Government has a new leader for Economic Development. Stephen Barrington has been selected to serve as the Director of Economic Development and will assume the role on Sept. 18.

Barrington joins Harnett County from neighboring Sampson County, where he served as the executive director of Sampson County Economic Development. Under his nearly four years of leadership, the Sampson County Economic Development team had many notable successes, including more than ten new and expanding manufacturing companies projected to collectively yield more than $225 million in capital investment and 400 projected new jobs. As well as combined investments of over $4.5 million by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners for site acquisitions allowed for a 120-acre expansion of an existing industrial park, the creation of a new 210-acre business park off of I-40, and a small, 21-acre site in western Sampson County.