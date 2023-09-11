BENNETT — Betty Ann Curtis Joyce of Bennett, died Saturday (09/09/23) at the Coventry House in Siler City.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Bennett Baptist Church with The Revs. Dr. Jason Whitehurst and Tim Strider presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the committal service. Joyce-Brady Chapel will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 for friends to sign the register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.