SANFORD — Betty L. Allen Hicks, 80, of Sanford, passed away August 21, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Betty was born in Lillington to James P. Allen and Viola Wilson. She grew up in Harnett County, the youngest of four children. She retired from Walmart in 2019 after many years of dedicated work. Betty’s love for her entire family and friends and neighbors was truly evident.