SANFORD — Betty L. Allen Hicks, 80, of Sanford, passed away August 21, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Betty was born in Lillington to James P. Allen and Viola Wilson. She grew up in Harnett County, the youngest of four children. She retired from Walmart in 2019 after many years of dedicated work. Betty’s love for her entire family and friends and neighbors was truly evident.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Hicks; brother, Leon “Shorty” Allen; sister, Shirley Stone; her grandsons, Michael Cox and Phillip Cox and her beloved dog, Nollie, who was waiting for her with her tail wagging at the rainbow bridge.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Patterson; daughters, Sherry Robbins, (Jeff) and Pam Lee (Eric); four grandchildren, Christie Robbins, Roxana Robbins and Brielle Hill (Chad) and Casey Isbell (Cody), Hunter Lee and great grandchildren, Addison Cox and and Scotland Hill, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at the home of Pamela Lee, 1006 Bryant Dr., Sanford, NC on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freedom House, 104 New Stateside Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
