SILER CITY — Betty Ruth Clark Willette, 95, of Siler City, died Sunday (08/20/23).
A graveside service was Wednesday at Sandy Branch Baptist Church, officiated by The Rev. Keith Miller.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SILER CITY — Betty Ruth Clark Willette, 95, of Siler City, died Sunday (08/20/23).
A graveside service was Wednesday at Sandy Branch Baptist Church, officiated by The Rev. Keith Miller.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is serving the Willette family.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithbucknerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.