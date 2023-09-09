“So teach us to number our days that we may present to You a heart of wisdom.” Psalm 90:12
As I write this the life expectancy of Americans is 79 years. This is up from years past but not drastically so. In Psalm 90, the only one written by Moses, he states that a man’s years are 70 and if strength 80. Only God knows how many days you will live as Psalm 139 says, “…in Your book were all written the days that were ordained for me when as yet there was not one of them.” Since you don’t know how many days you have the better part of wisdom is to use every day to the fullest. One day you will present your life before the Lord and a life lived in the wisdom of God is the best present you could give Him.
Regardless of how old you are it is likely that you don’t spend too much time thinking on how to live your life, you just live it. You get up, get ready for the day, run errands or taxi children around, etc. etc. Life is so busy you find yourself doing things and trying to find some time to relax and unwind before you do it all over again. Little thought if any is given to the day you will stand before the Lord and make account for HOW you lived your life. Moses advises each of us to think about how you are living and live a life of wisdom. The main ingredient in a life of wisdom is the “who.” Who are you living for? Most are living for themselves and some for their families, but the Bible instructs us to live for the Lord; for His glory and the advancement of His kingdom. As C. T. Studd famously said, “Only one life twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.”
Ask yourself, what am I doing for Christ? Not everyone is called into full-time or part-time ministry, but every Christian is called to make their life count for Christ. God has given you gifts that are to be used for His glory. Everyone who has the Spirit of God also receives at least one spiritual gift to use in His service. “As each one has received a spiritual gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.” 1 Peter 4:10 Being vitally attached to a good local church is the best place to find service for His kingdom. Your fellow believers will affirm your gifts through their use and their observations. As a pastor I have long looked to guide members of my flock to serve within their gifts. We were saved to serve, not to be served.
The Bible speaks of living a life of wisdom for as many days as God gives you on earth. If you haven’t already, take some time to pray and seek your place of service. It is the wise thing to do.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
