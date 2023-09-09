“So teach us to number our days that we may present to You a heart of wisdom.” Psalm 90:12

As I write this the life expectancy of Americans is 79 years. This is up from years past but not drastically so. In Psalm 90, the only one written by Moses, he states that a man’s years are 70 and if strength 80. Only God knows how many days you will live as Psalm 139 says, “…in Your book were all written the days that were ordained for me when as yet there was not one of them.” Since you don’t know how many days you have the better part of wisdom is to use every day to the fullest. One day you will present your life before the Lord and a life lived in the wisdom of God is the best present you could give Him.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.