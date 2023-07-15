Then the eleven disciples went away into Galilee, to the mountain which Jesus had appointed for them. When they saw Him, they worshiped Him; but some were doubtful.” Matthew 28:16-17
The disciples who walked and talked with Jesus; spending nearly three years in close companionship with the Man from Nazareth; heard that He was dead. Buried in a rich man’s tomb and sealed up with an impenetrable seal. They would never see Him again. It was over. Death is final and loved ones don’t come back. We hope to go to them when we die, not vice versa. Jesus was a miracle worker; He’d even raised a few people from death but His own…that just couldn’t happen. He had talked about rising from the dead but it’s just plain impossible. It was over. Now they had to decide what they would do next.
Early Sunday morning women came to the disciples and said He was not in the tomb. The stone was rolled away and the guards were gone and two men in shining clothes said “He is not here, He is risen just like He said.” (Matt. 28:6) The disciples WANTED to believe. In the hours that followed the evidence began to pour in; more sightings, more reports, more hope. Then, finally, the eleven saw Him with their own eyes; ate bread with Him and talked to Him. He was alive! It was a miracle! His own words came true “just as He said.” For the weeks that followed Jesus appeared to the disciples on numerous occasions and told them of things to come. Finally, they met at a designated mountain in the region of Galilee and He gave them what we now call the Great Commission (Matt. 28:18-20). We preach and teach these words constantly and remember often that Christ told us what to do while He was ascended in heaven. What we often fail to look at are the two verses before Christ’ commission.
After all the evidence had poured in and hours were spent with the risen Christ… “some were doubtful.” The source of such doubt isn’t given but the fact some were doubting reminds us of a very important truth. Jesus rose from the dead; believe it or not! Their belief, disbelief or doubt didn’t change the fact that He stood before them alive from the dead. They could choose to believe it or refuse to believe it but nothing would change with regard to His resurrection. Belief only changes the believer, it never changes the facts.
Someone once told me, with regard to various religions, that it didn’t matter what you believed in, as long as you sincerely believed it. Many people have swallowed this lie hook, line and sinker. How foolish to think that a person’s belief in something makes it true and someone’s disbelief makes it false, or at least doubtful.
The Bible speaks and gives us a record of reliable eyewitnesses who testify that Jesus lived, died and rose again. It is true: believe it or not!
Bruce MacInnes is pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
