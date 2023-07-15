Then the eleven disciples went away into Galilee, to the mountain which Jesus had appointed for them. When they saw Him, they worshiped Him; but some were doubtful.” Matthew 28:16-17

The disciples who walked and talked with Jesus; spending nearly three years in close companionship with the Man from Nazareth; heard that He was dead. Buried in a rich man’s tomb and sealed up with an impenetrable seal. They would never see Him again. It was over. Death is final and loved ones don’t come back. We hope to go to them when we die, not vice versa. Jesus was a miracle worker; He’d even raised a few people from death but His own…that just couldn’t happen. He had talked about rising from the dead but it’s just plain impossible. It was over. Now they had to decide what they would do next.

Bruce MacInnes is pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.