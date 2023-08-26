“…the Lord stirred up the spirit of Cyrus, king of Persia, so that he sent a proclamation throughout all his kingdom…saying…”

Cyrus was the king of the Persian empire which was vast and powerful. Persia would dominate the world for two centuries. As king of a vast empire, he could do whatever he pleased but he, like all kings before him and all that would come after him, was not in control…God Almighty was!

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.