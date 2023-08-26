“…the Lord stirred up the spirit of Cyrus, king of Persia, so that he sent a proclamation throughout all his kingdom…saying…”
Cyrus was the king of the Persian empire which was vast and powerful. Persia would dominate the world for two centuries. As king of a vast empire, he could do whatever he pleased but he, like all kings before him and all that would come after him, was not in control…God Almighty was!
When the Lord saw that it was time to fulfill the prophecy of Jeremiah that Judah would be in captivity for 70 years, He stirred Cyrus to do His bidding. Cyrus had no choice for Isaiah had been told by the Lord 170 earlier that he, Cyrus, would be the one to set the Jewish captives free. Isaiah even said his name (see Isaiah 44:28-45:1). Cyrus not only gave permission for the Jews to return to their native land, but he also opened up the storehouse where all the silver and gold items taken from the Temple by Nebuchadnezzar were kept and gave them to Zerubbabel and the remnant of Judah who returned to rebuild the temple and repopulate Jerusalem.
The list of all the favors and privileges that king Cyrus gave to God’s people is long and filled with orders to his own people to grant the Jews whatever they needed for their trip and for the rebuilding efforts. Ezra received similar blessings and favor from king Artaxerxes almost 80 years after Cyrus’ decrees. Without a doubt the “king’s heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord, He turns it wherever He wishes.” (Proverbs 21:1). He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords so we should expect that any ruler regardless of their own plans is at His beck and call.
If you have read the end of the Book of books you would know that God has a plan for the earth and heavens and all the people in it. He has not revealed the day nor the hour, but Christ Jesus will return and set in motion all the prophecies of the end times. In our blessed America we elect our rulers but God rules over them as He did Cyrus and Artaxerxes. We should do all we can to put in office those men and women who will bow the knew to no one but Christ and who will make decisions and pass laws that comport with His will, yet we never need to worry about who is elected and what they will or will not do. God is in control. As long as He sits on His heavenly throne His people need not fret over the events and decisions of the officials in Washington or in Europe or Asia or anywhere else.
The Bible speaks of a peace that all followers of Christ can have. It is the peace that passes all understanding, and it comes from resting in the certainty that God is on His throne! As we say in today’s vernacular: “He’s got this!”
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.