“Devote yourself to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving.” Colossians 4:2

Last week I asked you, “How do you read your Bible?” This week the focus will be upon how you pray. I’m not asking IF you pray as most Christians do pray, and I can’t think of one that would say he does not. My question is HOW do you pray? What do you pray about? How much time is spent each day in prayer? Are you easily distracted? Do you pray over and over for the same things without seeing any answer? How do you pray?

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church