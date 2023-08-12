“Devote yourself to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving.” Colossians 4:2
Last week I asked you, “How do you read your Bible?” This week the focus will be upon how you pray. I’m not asking IF you pray as most Christians do pray, and I can’t think of one that would say he does not. My question is HOW do you pray? What do you pray about? How much time is spent each day in prayer? Are you easily distracted? Do you pray over and over for the same things without seeing any answer? How do you pray?
In our text for today the Apostle Paul is writing the believers in the church at Colossae. He is not writing his fellow pastor Timothy nor is he addressing only the elders in the church. His letter is to every member there. What he tells them to do he expects to be done by everyone who names the name of Jesus and claims to be a follower of the Lord. In one sentence he emphasizes three aspects of prayer to which all of us should pay attention. The first is devotion. “Devote yourself to prayer…” When I was playing in the Bicentennial Coast Guard Band, I decided that I wanted to get better, much better, at playing the trumpet. I linked up with an elderly professional horn player and he taught me a lot. One thing I remember well, he said, “Bruce, if you want to be good with this horn you need to be devoted to it. You must play all the scales, exercises, drills and tough pieces and put at least an hour or more in practice every day. Devotion is like that. It is all consuming at times and the Lord deeply longs for His children to pray so He tells them to be devoted to it. Pray much about many things for lengthy times each day. Read some solid books on prayer and put them to practice. Memorize the many promises Jesus made with regard to prayer and believe them with all your heart. Be devoted to prayer.
The second command in this verse is “stay alert in it!” This is more than staying awake, but it is recognizing that the Lord can speak to your heart when you are praying to Him. He can guide you into the very things He wants you to ask of Him. Adrian Rogers said, “the prayer that gets answered in heaven gets started in heaven.” Be aware of God’s voice when you are talking to Him. Conversations are supposed to be two-way.
Lastly this verse encourages thankfulness when in prayer. It is so easy to ask for all you want but rarely thank the Lord for all He has done. I try to dedicate my prayer time on Thursdays solely to thanking the Lord for all He has done. I don’t ask for anything but just thank Him for everything. An attitude of thanksgiving is pleasing to His ears.
The Bible speaks about how you should pray. Take some time and look into how you can devote yourself to prayer.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church
