“…when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13
When I began this column 14 years ago, I named it The Bible Speaks, because it truly does speak to the mind and heart of everyone who believes. It is not the word of men, not even great men, or spiritual men, but it is the very word of God and therefore it works powerfully in the soul of the follower of Christ who believes what it says. My question as I write this to you is this: How do you read your Bible? When you pick it up and open its pages what are you expecting to receive? Is it a book that you turn to hoping to get some encouragement at the beginning your day or maybe some insight into solving a problem? Or is it the very word of God which comes directly from Him to you, God Almighty speaking personally to your heart and soul. I’m asking you, when you open it up, how do you read it?
It is easy to approach your daily Bible reading as just that…Bible reading. You may have a plan, or you may just choose passages randomly but when your open it up it is a book like any other only better. You read it for entertainment or advice or biblical and theological knowledge and nothing more. I ask you again, how do you read your Bible? Do you spend a few minutes, read a chapter and then hurry off to the job or the chores or the stores? Do you consider that you are opening up the Book of Books and laying your eyes on words that came from the God of the universe and the Son of all creation? An open Bible is no different than a burning bush on Mt. Sinai with a voice speaking directly to you so I ask you, do you pay the same type of attention to your Bible as you would at the flaming bush? How do you read it?
After having spent a half hour or more with an open Bible each day for the past 46 years I can tell you that you must purposefully determine to get what the Lord wants you to get whenever you spend time in His word. Perhaps you could begin with the prayer of the Psalmist in Psalm 119:18, “Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things from out of Your law.” Sit down with the most precious book in your library and expect God to speak to you. Keep a journal and write down what He is saying and ponder the truths you gather from its sacred pages. Remember you are in the presence of God Almighty who is speaking to you.
The Bible speaks and you should listen. Think about how you read your Bible.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church
