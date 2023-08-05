“…when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13

When I began this column 14 years ago, I named it The Bible Speaks, because it truly does speak to the mind and heart of everyone who believes. It is not the word of men, not even great men, or spiritual men, but it is the very word of God and therefore it works powerfully in the soul of the follower of Christ who believes what it says. My question as I write this to you is this: How do you read your Bible? When you pick it up and open its pages what are you expecting to receive? Is it a book that you turn to hoping to get some encouragement at the beginning your day or maybe some insight into solving a problem? Or is it the very word of God which comes directly from Him to you, God Almighty speaking personally to your heart and soul. I’m asking you, when you open it up, how do you read it?

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church