He said to me, “Son of man, feed your stomach and fill your body with this scroll which I am giving you.” Then I ate it, and it was sweet as honey in my mouth. Ezekiel 3:3

Ezekiel was a prophet to the exiles in Babylon. He was taken into exile in the second invasion by Nebuchadnezzar’s army and it would be 11 years before the final destruction of Jerusalem and all those surviving the year and a half siege were taken into captivity. While in Babylon God gave the prophet numerous messages for the people remaining in Judah and the words the Lord gave him to speak were characterized in Ezekiel 2:9 as a scroll with the words from God written on the front and the back of it. He summarized the contents of the scroll as “lamentations, mourning and woe.” Nothing good, nothing hopeful, just words of death and destruction and captivity. Their sin had reached the heights and their unwillingness to repent and listen to God’s law sealed their fate.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church