He said to me, “Son of man, feed your stomach and fill your body with this scroll which I am giving you.” Then I ate it, and it was sweet as honey in my mouth. Ezekiel 3:3
Ezekiel was a prophet to the exiles in Babylon. He was taken into exile in the second invasion by Nebuchadnezzar’s army and it would be 11 years before the final destruction of Jerusalem and all those surviving the year and a half siege were taken into captivity. While in Babylon God gave the prophet numerous messages for the people remaining in Judah and the words the Lord gave him to speak were characterized in Ezekiel 2:9 as a scroll with the words from God written on the front and the back of it. He summarized the contents of the scroll as “lamentations, mourning and woe.” Nothing good, nothing hopeful, just words of death and destruction and captivity. Their sin had reached the heights and their unwillingness to repent and listen to God’s law sealed their fate.
The scroll that our text for today says was to be eaten by the prophet is the very same scroll filled with “lamentations, mourning and woe” but the taste of the scroll when the prophet consumed it was sweet as honey. The scroll represented the word of God and the prophet found it sweet because he was willing to listen and obey all that the Lord said. Hard words but words directly from God. How can a message described as filled with judgment taste sweet? People today read the Bible, and some find it sweet as honey, but others find it bitter and undesirable. The same word of God will taste different depending on the heart of the reader. An open and hungry heart that longs to hear from God and to do all that He says is one that finds the verses of Scripture, regardless of the judgments and reprimands, as pleasant to the palate. The Psalmist had the same experience as Ezekiel when he wrote, “I have not turned aside from Your ordinances, for You Yourself have taught me. How sweet are Your words to my taste! Sweeter than honey to my mouth!” Psalm 119:102,103
How does the word of God taste to you? When you read it do you find nuggets of gold, verses of wisdom and a sweetness that can only be described as honey in your mouth? The word will taste as sweet to you as you are willing to listen to it and follow what you find. All the ways of the Lord are right, and all His commands are blessings, not burdens, for the ones who learn to keep His commandments. I have never regretted following even the hardest verses in my Bible but the times I have not done so I have found His word to be bittersweet.
The Bible speaks of tasting sweet to those who long to know it and do it. If you have been hesitant to open up your Bible each morning could it be that it doesn’t taste as sweet as it once did?
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church
