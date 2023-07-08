“For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am in their midst.” Matthew 18:20
Years ago, I visited with a woman who had long ago attended our church but had not come for many years. When I asked her why she didn’t attend anymore she said, “Pastor, I don’t go to church but I love Jesus.” I questioned her stated love for Jesus saying that if she truly loved Jesus, she would want to be in His house every Sunday, to hear the word of God preached, sing songs of praise to the Lord and be around the saints. I had good reason to question her love for Christ because she seemed to be avoiding one of the most important ways to grow closer to Him. In our text for today Jesus said that when even a few gather in His name, He is there in their midst. If you truly love someone you want to be with them. Even though Christ dwells in every true Christian and He speaks through His word, and we speak to Him in prayer, there is something special about the gathering together of believers for worship and fellowship. I can honestly say that I have never met a professing Christian who was growing in his faith but not attending a good Bible believing church.
A person who truly loves the Lord and wants to please Him will naturally want to gather with the saints each week. The most spiritually hungry will also attend prayer meetings and Bible studies to grow even closer to Christ. I can’t tell you how many people have told me that when they started missing church, they also started missing daily times in the Bible and prayer. Although I have known a few people who faithfully attended church but didn’t read their Bible, it is only a few. Church attendance, Bible reading, and prayer are the essentials for maturing in Christ. A good church will not only help you grow in your faith but will also keep you accountable in doing so. No one will check on your daily devotional time, but a good pastor will know when you are absent from church and will not let too much time go by before he calls or stops by to see how you are doing. Good shepherds count the sheep and go after the strays.
If you are not in church every Sunday, ask yourself why? If your church is not feeding you spiritually there are many good churches that preach and teach the Bible in the pulpit and the classroom. Perhaps its time to seek out such a church. If someone hurt you and you fell out of fellowship, you need to make things right with the offender and get back in God’s house. If you simply got out of the habit, get back into it. Good habits break bad ones.
Listen to the Bible which speaks of Christ’s presence in the gathering of believers and get to church this Sunday. You’ll be glad you did.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
