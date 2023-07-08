“For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am in their midst.” Matthew 18:20

Years ago, I visited with a woman who had long ago attended our church but had not come for many years. When I asked her why she didn’t attend anymore she said, “Pastor, I don’t go to church but I love Jesus.” I questioned her stated love for Jesus saying that if she truly loved Jesus, she would want to be in His house every Sunday, to hear the word of God preached, sing songs of praise to the Lord and be around the saints. I had good reason to question her love for Christ because she seemed to be avoiding one of the most important ways to grow closer to Him. In our text for today Jesus said that when even a few gather in His name, He is there in their midst. If you truly love someone you want to be with them. Even though Christ dwells in every true Christian and He speaks through His word, and we speak to Him in prayer, there is something special about the gathering together of believers for worship and fellowship. I can honestly say that I have never met a professing Christian who was growing in his faith but not attending a good Bible believing church.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.