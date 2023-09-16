“My eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me; he who walks in a blameless way is the one who will minister to me. Psalm 101:6

In the history of Israel, no king was better for the people than King David. Though he had his faults, glaring at times, he was a model for leadership and this psalm gives the reason I can say this with confidence. Today’s text shows us that David cared about his own integrity, and he made sure that those who would surround him and counsel him were men cut from the same cloth. It matters who has your ear. If you are a leader of a church or a business or a school or government, the people who serve with you need to be of good character and able to perform their tasks or you will struggle to lead your organization as you would desire.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.