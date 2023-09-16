“My eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me; he who walks in a blameless way is the one who will minister to me. Psalm 101:6
In the history of Israel, no king was better for the people than King David. Though he had his faults, glaring at times, he was a model for leadership and this psalm gives the reason I can say this with confidence. Today’s text shows us that David cared about his own integrity, and he made sure that those who would surround him and counsel him were men cut from the same cloth. It matters who has your ear. If you are a leader of a church or a business or a school or government, the people who serve with you need to be of good character and able to perform their tasks or you will struggle to lead your organization as you would desire.
Leadership always starts with the one at the top and those in whom he confides. David did not take his kingly role lightly. He determined to live with integrity in his heart, purity in his soul and naivete when it came to evil things. He said, “I will set no worthless thing before my eyes…I will know no evil.” Psa. 101:3-4 He wanted to keep his way blameless because it pleased the Lord, whom he served, and it made for better government for the people who were his subjects. “When the righteous increase the people rejoice, but when a wicked man rules, people groan.” Prov. 29:2 He made sure the ones who assisted in his rule were truthful, faithful and blameless in the ways of the Lord. Except for Joab, David had very good men in his government. Many fought alongside him when he was an outcast running from Saul. Nathan, who was his prophet, proved to be a great man as he told David the hard truth regarding his sin with Bathsheba and murder of her husband. One wonders how things would have turned out if Nathan was not around.
Every 4 years we choose the one who will lead our nation from the Oval Office. All the focus is on that one person, but it is just as important to see what kind of men and women are around him. If he is a godly man, he most likely will have the wisdom to choose godly men and women to be in his cabinet and to be his closest advisers. The President rarely makes a major decision without consulting his advisors and cabinet secretaries. The King of Israel would not have anyone who would lie to him to dwell in his house. A great President would not have anyone who would lie to him advise him in the White House.
The Bible speaks of leaders of integrity and purity and the ones that bless the people. Such men will ensure that they have kindred spirits around them. Let’s pray that this will always be the case in our country.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
