“But during all this time I was not in Jerusalem…and I came to Jerusalem and learned about the evil that Eliashib had done for Tobiah by preparing a room for him in the courts of the house of God.” Nehemiah 13:6a,7

The 13th chapter of Nehemiah records how Nehemiah, the governor, had to leave Jerusalem to return to Persia. When he traveled back to Jerusalem he discovered that most all of the reforms he had made among the people during his tenure had vanished. They had reverted to their old sinful ways in his absence. While Nehemiah was present, he had led the people in the true worship of God but his absence had left them without moral and spiritual leadership which resulted in a falling away from the Lord. Throughout the Bible this dynamic of leadership is evident and it is oft repeated in our own communities today.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.