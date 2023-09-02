“But during all this time I was not in Jerusalem…and I came to Jerusalem and learned about the evil that Eliashib had done for Tobiah by preparing a room for him in the courts of the house of God.” Nehemiah 13:6a,7
The 13th chapter of Nehemiah records how Nehemiah, the governor, had to leave Jerusalem to return to Persia. When he traveled back to Jerusalem he discovered that most all of the reforms he had made among the people during his tenure had vanished. They had reverted to their old sinful ways in his absence. While Nehemiah was present, he had led the people in the true worship of God but his absence had left them without moral and spiritual leadership which resulted in a falling away from the Lord. Throughout the Bible this dynamic of leadership is evident and it is oft repeated in our own communities today.
Consider Joseph in Egypt. He gave incredible leadership to the nation and especially to his people but when a Pharoah rose up that “did not know Joseph” it all fell apart for the Hebrew people. In Joshua’s day he led the people to fight for the land and the Lord made them successful under his leadership but when Joshua died and the generation that followed him was gone. the people “did not know the Lord nor the work which He had done.” Judges 2:10b Later in this same chapter we learn that the Lord would raise up leaders/judges who delivered them from their oppressors but when that judge died “they would turn back and act more corruptly than their fathers, in following other gods to serve them…” Judges 2:19b Time and time again the moral leadership of a man of God would lead the people to do well and obey the Lord but his absence would be met with a backsliding of the people into their former selfish, sinful ways.
The period of the kings from Saul to Zedekiah saw this continued pattern of national blessing during the reign of a good king who was righteous and a faithful follower of the Lord and national troubles during the reign of an evil king who cared little about faithfulness to God. When the people were finally taken into captivity for their sins and spiritual failings, they had Daniel in Babylon and Mordecai in Persia. Both these men bravely refused to compromise their faith, and both turned the hearts of the kings to favor the Jews whom they had previously opposed.
It is not just coincidence that the very last chapter written in the Old Testament (Nehemiah was the last to write before the New Testament was written) points out the great importance of moral and spiritual leadership among the children of God. When it was present the people generally did well but when it was absent, they quickly fell back into their sinful ways.
The Bible speaks loudly of the need for moral and spiritual leaders among God’s people. It matters who our leaders are!! They are needed today more than ever. Pray that we get some.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
