“Now the man Moses was very humble, more than all men who were on the face of the earth.” Numbers 12:3

In the 32nd chapter of Exodus we learn of Aaron, Moses’ brother, who had led the children of Israel into the sin of idolatry just after God had given them the Ten Commandments. Moses, coming down from meeting with God on Mt. Sinai, in anger throws the two tablets of the law, breaking them in pieces, and proceeds to demand punishment. The very next day, however, he is back on the mountain of God pleading with the Lord to forgive the people even if it meant he himself would bear their punishment. Is it any wonder that God would choose Moses to lead His people from Egypt to the Promised Land? Moses had the one quality absolutely necessary to God for leadership in His kingdom: humility.

Bruce MacInnes is pastor of Goldston Baptist Church