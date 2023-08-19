“For I was ashamed to request from the king troops and horsemen to protect us from the enemy on the way, because we had said to the king, ‘The hand of our God is favorably disposed to all those who seek Him…” Ezra 8:22
Ezra was a priest and a scribe and was expertly trained in the biblical laws. More than this, he practiced what he knew as he stated in 7:10, “For Ezra had set his heart to study the law of the Lord and to practice it, and to teach His statutes and ordinances in Israel.” The Lord had put it on his heart to lead a remnant of the Jews to return to Israel and Jerusalem to beautify the Temple and enhance the worship of God therein. His desire was met with overwhelming approval from the king of Persia who wrote letters of safe passage for him and his fellow travelers. The king even gave him much silver and gold and gave orders for the governors of Israel to provide whatever Ezra and his kinsmen asked for in the renovating of the Temple of God. Clearly, the favor of God was upon Ezra’s company, and no one could deny that all the king had done for them was uncommon and therefore motivated solely by the God of Israel.
The journey from Persia’s capital to Jerusalem would take 5 months and would bring the 2000 plus Jewish pilgrims through many places where the king’s reach was limited at best. It would be natural for Ezra to request from the king a company of soldiers to travel with them and guard not only their lives but the wealth of treasures they were carrying. Ambushes would be expected as Ezra’s company would be ripe for the picking by those bent on evil. However, Ezra had boldly proclaimed to the king that God’s favor was upon them, and he could count wholly on the Lord to protect them in their travels. God had already proven over and over His presence and blessing with His people and Ezra need not doubt He would continue to do so on the long journey. Ezra did not want to give the glory and credit for a safe journey to anyone but the Lord God and so he refused to request any help but that of the Lord.
Faith is like that. It trusts in God alone, not in men or methods. Faith discerns the will of God and then depends solely upon Him to carry it out. Such faith is quite rare in the church today but it is needed now more than ever. The Psalmist wrote, “Some boast in chariots and some in horses, but we will boast in the name of the Lord, our God.” Ps. 20:7 The Bible speaks often to the weary soul that he should put ALL his trust in the Lord and not in man or methods. He loves such faith and will support it with all His might. Try it sometime.
Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.
