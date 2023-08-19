“For I was ashamed to request from the king troops and horsemen to protect us from the enemy on the way, because we had said to the king, ‘The hand of our God is favorably disposed to all those who seek Him…” Ezra 8:22

Ezra was a priest and a scribe and was expertly trained in the biblical laws. More than this, he practiced what he knew as he stated in 7:10, “For Ezra had set his heart to study the law of the Lord and to practice it, and to teach His statutes and ordinances in Israel.” The Lord had put it on his heart to lead a remnant of the Jews to return to Israel and Jerusalem to beautify the Temple and enhance the worship of God therein. His desire was met with overwhelming approval from the king of Persia who wrote letters of safe passage for him and his fellow travelers. The king even gave him much silver and gold and gave orders for the governors of Israel to provide whatever Ezra and his kinsmen asked for in the renovating of the Temple of God. Clearly, the favor of God was upon Ezra’s company, and no one could deny that all the king had done for them was uncommon and therefore motivated solely by the God of Israel.

Bruce MacInnes is the pastor of Goldston Baptist Church.