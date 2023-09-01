SANFORD — Billy Everett, 77, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at his home.
SANFORD — Billy Everett, 77, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 at the Johnson Family Cemetery.
There will be no formal visitation, however family and friends are welcome to pay their respects and sign the register beginning Saturday, September 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
