SILER CITY — Firefighters from several communities used nearly 500,000 gallons of water battling a blaze at NC Recycling in Siler City on Thursday.
According to the Siler City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to a reported outside fire at the facility. While responding, firefighters saw dark smoke rising from the facility. Additional trucks were then requested from Silk Hope along with tankers from Bennett, Bonlee, Coleridge, Liberty, Staley and Snow Camp.
According to the Siler City Fire Department Facebook page, crews did a “great job to slow the fire’s progress in today’s heat and to extinguish the fire.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for more than four hours with personnel putting as much as 2,000 gallons per minute on the blaze from a ladder truck, and engine mounted deck gun and several nozzles. The department said it used nearly 500,000 gallons of water to quell the blaze.
Chatham County Rescue and FirstHealth EMS were on the scene and provided water and monitored firefighters for heat exhaustion.
Firefighters and equipment from Pittsboro covered in Siler City while crews were tied up with the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
