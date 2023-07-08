SILER CITY — Firefighters from several communities used nearly 500,000 gallons of water battling a blaze at NC Recycling in Siler City on Thursday.

According to the Siler City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to a reported outside fire at the facility. While responding, firefighters saw dark smoke rising from the facility. Additional trucks were then requested from Silk Hope along with tankers from Bennett, Bonlee, Coleridge, Liberty, Staley and Snow Camp.