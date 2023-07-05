Employees of the Lee County Schools will be able to cash in on helping the district fill open positions.
During a special called meeting Friday night, the Lee County Board of Education voted unanimously to offer a referral bonus plan for the 2023-24 school year.
Under the plan, current employees who recruit candidates to the district will receive the bonus, along with the newly hired employee. Eligible employees will include any classified and certified staff member with an annual salary of less than $75,000. Finance and human resources staff, as well as school-based administration and their spouse, are not eligible to receive the referral bonus. The bonus payment is not subject to retirement.
Under details discussed in the meeting, eligible employees and the newly hired employees will receive $500 for each classified hire, $1,000 for each certified hire and $2,000 for a certified hire at a low-performing school. Low-performing schools include J.R. Ingram, East Lee Middle School, West Lee Middle School and Lee County High School.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Dossenbach spoke to the board about the plan and explained how it would work.
Doessnbach noted that there were some eligibility requirements with eligible positions including classroom teachers in ELA, math, science, social studies, EC, pre-k teachers; excluding CTE, elective and enhancement teachers. Other positions included are instructional assistant/bus drive, custodian/bus driver, child nutrition employees, EC assistant/bus driver, ESL assistant/bus driver, maintenance, bus garage and technology.
The program will be capped at $125,000 total with no individual employee able to earn more than $5,000.
In the Lee County Schools, there are currently 52 open classified positions and 40 open certified positions.
The program began July 1 after the approval and will continue for anyone hired by Oct. 1.
“It’s a great project,” Board Chair Sherry Womack said.
Board member Jamey Laudate agreed.
“I want to thank Dr. Dossenbach for brining this forward,” he said. “I am particularly impressed with the targeted nature of it to fill our most difficult positions. I appreciate it and I’m excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.