The Lee County Board of Education, at its July 18 meeting, extended the proposal deadline for hiring a consultant to assist in the search for a new superintendent by two weeks.
The board is expected to announce its choice of consultants at the Tuesday meeting. Sealed proposals were accepted until Aug. 1, and the board will consider a contract proposal from the N.C School Boards Association.
According to the NCSBA, it has been facilitating superintendent searches for more than 20 years and prides itself on “offering a comprehensive search process to recruit excellent candidates from across the country, to provide you with accurate and reliable information about those candidates and, most importantly, to empower you — the elected board of education — to make the best decisions on behalf of your schools and your community.”
The NCSBA has assisted 83 school boards with 199 searches during its 20-year history. The fee for the NCSBA’s services, according to documents in the proposal, is $21,500 plus authorized expenses including advertising, travel or large-scale copying. The total estimated cost is about $26,000.
At the same July meeting, the board voted to purchase an eight-unit modular classroom for Southern Lee High School.
In June, the Lee County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a four-classroom modular unit. However, the board’s Facility and Technology Committee recommended the purchase the eight-unit module. The board also agreed with a recommendation from the committee to use funds in the 2023-24 capital outlay budget to make up the difference. The committee reviewed the bids and approved $888,052.92 to pay Modular Technologies Inc. for the purchase and installation of the unit and restrooms. The school system would use about $323,000 from local capital funds.
Modular Technologies Inc. has been in business for more than 30 years and has a long history with the Lee County Schools including an eight-classroom modular for Tramway Elementary, four classrooms for Floyd Knight School and a 20-classroom modular setup for Lee Early College. Modular Technologies Inc. also completed a modular pod for Grace Christian School.
According to documents included in the board packet, the project can be fast-tracked to be completed in time to use for the second semester.
Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Jimmy L. Love Sr. Board Room at the Lee County High School Core Curricular Building at 1708 Nash St.
