The mayor and Broadway’s board of commissioners want motorists using Main Street to slow down.

To make it happen at Tuesday’s board meeting the board voted to have a public hearing at their next board meeting on Aug. 28. At that public hearing they will discuss and hear from the public about the proposal of reducing the speed limit along Main Street, between Thelma Sloan Drive and the speed caution light near Broadway Elementary School, from 35 mph to 25 mph.