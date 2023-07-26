The mayor and Broadway’s board of commissioners want motorists using Main Street to slow down.
To make it happen at Tuesday’s board meeting the board voted to have a public hearing at their next board meeting on Aug. 28. At that public hearing they will discuss and hear from the public about the proposal of reducing the speed limit along Main Street, between Thelma Sloan Drive and the speed caution light near Broadway Elementary School, from 35 mph to 25 mph.
Broadway Mayor Donald Andrews said he along with board members have received complaints from residents that motorists are driving too fast along Main Street, especially in the area of the town’s downtown and elementary school.
He’s in favor of the change.
“We’re trying to calm the traffic down,” he said. “It’s just another attempt to slow people down.”
If the change is approved the board will amend the current ordinance regarding the speed limit to the reduced speed.
Broadway Police Chief Evan Gunter said once the speed limit is changed he’ll make sure it is enforced.
“I’m very happy about the decision,” he said. “I hope the board approves this ordinance.”
At the beginning of the meeting Gunter introduced a new police officer to the board, Devan Gross. He said Gross being hired makes the police department fully staffed.
He said becoming fully staffed has been an issue but Gross’ hiring gives other officers in the department the opportunity to do other things like get additional police-related training.
In other business the board approved the lowest bid of $92,900 for a sidewalk project between Mansfield Drive and the 100 block of Main Street. There were two bids for the project and the work should start at the beginning of next month and be completed before school starts.
The board also approved the adoption of an Asset Inventory Assessment (AIA) grant for $400,000 and amended their budget to include the amount once they receive it.
Broadway Town Manager John Godfrey said the town would use the money to assess their wastewater treatment plant.
“Basically the money will be used to look at the plant’s infrastructure, what’s there and what’s needed,” he said.
He said their wastewater treatment plant was built in 1985 and is close to capacity due to growth in the area.
Meanwhile, the board approved a preliminary engineering report regarding the possibility of the town installing a nine-mile long wastewater pipe that would connect with Sanford’s wastewater treatment plant to accommodate future growth. It would cost about $31.5 million and take about four years to complete, according to the report.
Andrews said in the future he will meet with leaders in Sanford to talk about the proposal and how to fund it.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “The big question is; how are we going to get the money? We’ll have to look at grants and other funding.
Commissioner Jim Paschal was not present at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.